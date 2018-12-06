Dennis Oland trial continues in Saint John, accused of killing father
The Dennis Oland second-degree murder trial continues in Saint John Thursday.
Oland is accused of killing his millionaire father, Richard Oland, 50. whose bludgeoned body was found lying in a pool of blood on July 7, 2011.
Follow our live blog from the courtroom below:
