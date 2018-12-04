Dennis Oland second-degree murder trial continues in Saint John

Dennis Oland’s second-degree murder trial continues in Saint John Tuesday.
Oland is accused of killing his father, 50-year-old Richard Oland.
READ MORE: Officer had to order other cops away from Oland crime scene, trial hears
This is Oland’s second trial – the jury conviction in his first trial in 2015 was set aside on appeal.
Prosecutors have told the court this was a “rage” killing triggered by Dennis Oland’s serious financial problems. The defence says Dennis, who has steadfastly maintained his innocence, is the victim of shoddy police investigation and a rush to judgement.
Follow the live blog below:
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.