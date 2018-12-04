Crime
December 4, 2018
Updated: December 4, 2018 9:21 am

Dennis Oland second-degree murder trial continues in Saint John

Dennis Oland heads to the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

Dennis Oland’s second-degree murder trial continues in Saint John Tuesday.

Oland is accused of killing his father, 50-year-old Richard Oland.

This is Oland’s second trial – the jury conviction in his first trial in 2015 was set aside on appeal.

Prosecutors have told the court this was a “rage” killing triggered by Dennis Oland’s serious financial problems. The defence says Dennis, who has steadfastly maintained his innocence, is the victim of shoddy police investigation and a rush to judgement.

