Live Blog: Forensic officer’s testimony expected to continue at Dennis Oland murder trial

The trial of Dennis Oland for the murder of his father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland, is set to resume on Friday.

Saint John Police Force forensics officer Sgt. Mark Smith will continue his testimony.

Dennis Oland, 50, is charged with the second-degree murder of his 69-year-old father.

Smith’s testimony dominated the trial on Thursday, with the forensics officer describing how he was the only forensics officer available to respond to the office at 52 Canterbury St., where Richard Oland’s body was found, on the morning of July 7, 2011.

Smith criticized how access to the murder scene was controlled, saying he wrongly assumed that no one would enter the scene.

Smith told court of his “frustration” with people entering the scene, specifically senior officers looking to see the body.

Smith testified he wanted everyone to remain outside the scene until he was finished doing his job — documenting and photographing what could be evidence — something he said was contrary to the opinion of the Major Crime Unit.

The Crown has contended that Dennis Oland was deeply in debt and on the edge financially when he killed his very rich father “in a rage” over money.

Richard Oland, a member of the prominent Maritime beer-brewing family, was struck 45 times, mostly on the head, with a weapon that has never been identified or found.

He was found lying in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on the morning of July 7, 2011.

The defence insists that the case against Dennis is circumstantial, comparing it in their opening statement to a jigsaw puzzle that the prosecution is missing pieces to, with the ones it does have not being able to fit.