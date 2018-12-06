Crime
December 6, 2018 7:10 am

RCMP say accused in Moose Lake arson/theft may be in Winnipeg

By Online Journalist  Global News
Moose Lake RCMP are asking the public for help in tracking down Bernell Ettawacappow.

Moose Lake RCMP are asking the public for help in tracking down Bernell Ettawacappow.

RCMP Manitoba
A A

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday morning fire and theft at a Moose Lake convenience store may have fled to Winnipeg.

Bernell Ramsey Ettawacappow, 28, was charged with arson, breaking and entering, and theft over $5,000 in connection with an incident that saw a large sum of cash stolen from a building police say was deliberately set on fire.

READ MORE: Missing Moose Lake fishermen found dead in submerged boat

RCMP said Wednesday the accused is believed to have skipped town and may be in either The Pas, Flin Flon or Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Ettawacappow’s whereabouts is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: Winkler Gun Theft

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
Convenience Store robbery
Moose Lake RCMP
RCMP
Theft
Wanted
Wanted suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News