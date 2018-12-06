RCMP say accused in Moose Lake arson/theft may be in Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday morning fire and theft at a Moose Lake convenience store may have fled to Winnipeg.

Bernell Ramsey Ettawacappow, 28, was charged with arson, breaking and entering, and theft over $5,000 in connection with an incident that saw a large sum of cash stolen from a building police say was deliberately set on fire.

RCMP said Wednesday the accused is believed to have skipped town and may be in either The Pas, Flin Flon or Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Ettawacappow’s whereabouts is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

