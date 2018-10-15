Missing Moose Lake fishermen found dead in submerged boat

RCMP said Monday they’re continuing to investigate the deaths of two fisherman who had been reported missing on Moose Lake.

Five fishermen in two boats left Moose Lake on Saturday afternoon, headed toward the Big Island Camp. Only one of the boats, containing three of the fishermen, arrived on shore.

READ MORE: Winnipeg family desperate for answers as police search for missing man

The missing men, 39 and 49, had been gone for about 30 hours before their 22-foot boat was found on shore Sunday, partially submerged in water. Both men were found dead in the boat.

RCMP said poor weather may have been a factor, as high winds and blowing snow were reported overnight.

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman