Homicide unit investigating disappearance of Winnipeg man

The homicide unit is investigating a missing Winnipeg man who was last seen on Monday in the Amber Trails area.

Winnipeg police said in a release Wednesday that Eduardo Balaquit, 59, had been in the 300 block of Keewatin Street between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. Mondayand may have been in a grey/silver 2012 Dodge Caravan.

According to the Facebook page of Edward Joseph, Balaquit’s son, the vehicle was found damaged.

“His van was found behind the building he was working at with his windows smashed,” the post reads.

Balaquit is described as 5’4″ in height, 155 lbs in weight and has a medium build, with black hair/brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Family are organizing another search Wednesday night.