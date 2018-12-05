Crime
New Zealand service medals stolen from parked vehicle in Blockhouse, N.S.

Rebecca Lau | Global News
RCMP are trying to recover a set of service medals that were stolen from a vehicle in Blockhouse, N.S.

Police say the theft happened Nov. 14 when a vehicle parked outside a residence on Cornwall Road was broken into.

Several items were taken, including four service medals, a camouflage rucksack, trench spade shovel, camouflage carrying pouch, camouflage vest, two sleeping bags, a tactical helmet and knee-high winter boots.

Someone driving by the next day found most of the items strewn in a ditch not far from the scene.

However, the medals and a knife were still missing.

The medals are described as a New Zealand Operational Service Medal, a New Zealand Afghanistan Primary Medal, a New Zealand Special Service Medal and a New Zealand Defence Medal with regular clasp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lunenburg County District RCMP at 902-634-8674 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

