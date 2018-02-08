RCMP looking for stolen war medals
Warman RCMP is looking for war medals after a break and enter in a seniors’ hall in Asquith, Sask. on Tuesday.
Thieves broke into the hall and stole a few electronic items as well as a number of World War I and World War II medals that were on display at the hall. The medals were on loan from a local veteran.
All of the medals are family heirlooms, particularly the Memorial Cross which was issued as a memento for personal loss or sacrifice on the part of mothers and widows of Canadian soldiers who died for their country.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of these medals to please contact RCMP at 306-975-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
