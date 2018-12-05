Charges laid against three teens and an adult after Huron OPP seize stolen vehicle, loaded firearm

Three teens and an adult are facing charges following an investigation in which police seized a reported stolen vehicle and a loaded firearm.

Huron County OPP came across a sports utility vehicle that was parked on the side of Highway 8 with its hazard lights activated at around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

A check of the licence plates showed the vehicle had been recently reported stolen from London, police said.

The officer spoke to the people inside the vehicle, who claimed they had run out of gas and were waiting on another friend who had been in the vehicle with them to return with some gas.

Moments later, a young male showed up with a jerry can of gas after getting dropped off by a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help, police said.

According to police, all four were arrested and taken into custody. Investigators say a search of the young male who showed up with the jerry can of gas located a concealed loaded firearm.

A 14-year-old male from London has been charged with: possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, tampering with a serial number of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of fail to comply with Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

A 15-year-old male from London has been charged with: possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of fail to comply with Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

A second 15-year-old male from London has been charged with: possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fail to comply with recognizance (breach of curfew), and fail to comply with Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

A 31-year-old man from no fixed address has been charged with: possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstruct peace officer, and fail to comply with probation order.

All four accused remain in custody with court appearances scheduled for Wednesday.