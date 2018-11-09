Stolen vehicle investigation leads to several charges

Two people are facing charges after London police executed a search warrant at a residence on Forward Avenue.

Officers observed a suspected stolen vehicle parked outside the residence around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They say there was a firearm associated with the vehicle, so the Emergency Response Unit was called in to help and the road was closed in the interest of public safety.

Police executed the search warrant just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday and say they seized an SKS replica firearm, several bicycles, a small motorcycle and a stolen pickup truck.

An adult male was arrested in relation to an OPP investigation and was turned over to them.

Two other individuals have been charged, but police say they have yet to be arrested.

A 26-year-old man from Ilderton is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of probation. A 24-year-old London woman is charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.