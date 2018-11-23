1 dead in two-vehicle collision in Lucan Biddulph

Provincial police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday north of London involving a sedan and transport truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Richmond Street (Hwy. 4) at Denfield Road in the Township of Lucan Biddulph.

Few details are known at this point, but OPP Const. Max Gomez said the preliminary investigation had determined a sedan on Denfield Road turning onto Highway 4 was struck by a southbound transport truck.

The sedan’s driver, identified only as an adult female, died of injuries sustained in the crash, Gomez said, adding next of kin were being notified.

“At this time, we’re not considering weather to be a factor,” Gomez said. “The roads are clear in the area, however, it is too early to speculate into what could be a factor.”

The driver of the transport truck was not physically hurt in the collision.

Highway 4 is closed from Mcgillivray Drive to Coursey Line for the ongoing investigation.

