Winnipeg’s Brendan Leipsic claimed by Los Angeles Kings off waivers

Winnipeg’s Brendan Leipsic is on the move again.

Leipsic was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Leipsic, 24, scored two goals with three assists in 17 games with the Vancouver Canucks this season.

Leipsic joins his fifth NHL club. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft but never appeared in a regular season game for the Preds. He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs and spent parts of three seasons in the organization. Leipsic was then selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft and appeared in 44 games for the Knights last season. He was dealt again at the 2018 trade deadline to the Canucks.

In 81 career NHL games Leipsic has eight goals and 22 assists.

Leipsic is in the final year of his contract that will pay him $650,000 this season.