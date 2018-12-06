Entertainment
Christmas TV 2018: When are your favourite holiday movies and TV shows on?

'Frosty the Snowman,' 'Home Alone' and 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' are all playing on TV this holiday season.

One undervalued tradition of Christmastime is the watching of many holiday-themed TV shows and movies.

How many Canadians spend entire days in our pajamas over the holidays, flipping through the channels or streaming options trying to find the perfect programming for the moment? Probably a great many of us.

Want to sing along to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Or maybe you want to get sentimental and watch A Christmas Carol. Perhaps the cheesy holiday romances from Hallmark Channel (airing on W Network in Canada) are more your speed. For any holiday vibe you’re feeling, we’ve got you covered with the schedule below.

(We did our absolute best to find scheduling across the country. Please forgive any omissions. If you want to find your special, we recommend you use CTRL-F to search.)

Dec. 6

Frosty the Snowman, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Jack Frost, 9 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 7

Frosty Returns, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Frozen in Love, 7 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv
A Christmas Story, 8 p.m ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Love Actually, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 8

It’s a Spongebob Christmas, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Mingle All the Way, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Finding Mrs. Claus, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 9

Last Holiday, 3:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Jingle All the Way, 5 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Home Alone, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 10

Ice Age, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. NT, CBC
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

Dec. 11

Ice Age: The Meltdown, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 12

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 13

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 14

Last Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 15

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
A Majestic Christmas, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 16

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 5 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Elf, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 17

The Thundermans: Winter Thunderland, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

Dec. 18

Henry Danger: Christmas Danger, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1996), 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean, 8:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 19

Frosty Returns, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Dec. 20

Santa Buddies, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
The Beaverton Ruins Your Holiday Special, 9 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Dec. 21

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Scrooge, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 22

A Gingerbread Romance, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
The Muppet Christmas Carol, 8 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Jingle Around the Clock, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 23

Home Alone, 3 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Shrek the Halls, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Marry Me at Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol (1965), 1:30 a.m. ET/PT, CTV
Penguins of Madagascar, 1 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
White Christmas, 7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. NT, CBC
Reunited at Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
A Christmas Carol (1965), 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV2
Homegrown Christmas, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

Dec. 25

Home Alone, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Christmas Bells Are Ringing, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 27

Minions, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 28

Wall-E, 5 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Happy Feet, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 29

The Incredibles, 12 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
A Midnight Kiss Saturday, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 30

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, 12 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 31

Lassie, 4 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. NT, CBC
The Lion King, 5 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

 

