Christmas TV 2018: When are your favourite holiday movies and TV shows on?

One undervalued tradition of Christmastime is the watching of many holiday-themed TV shows and movies.
How many Canadians spend entire days in our pajamas over the holidays, flipping through the channels or streaming options trying to find the perfect programming for the moment? Probably a great many of us.
Want to sing along to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Or maybe you want to get sentimental and watch A Christmas Carol. Perhaps the cheesy holiday romances from Hallmark Channel (airing on W Network in Canada) are more your speed. For any holiday vibe you’re feeling, we’ve got you covered with the schedule below.
(We did our absolute best to find scheduling across the country. Please forgive any omissions. If you want to find your special, we recommend you use CTRL-F to search.)
Frosty the Snowman, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Jack Frost, 9 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Frosty Returns, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Frozen in Love, 7 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv
A Christmas Story, 8 p.m ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Love Actually, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
It’s a Spongebob Christmas, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Mingle All the Way, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Finding Mrs. Claus, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Last Holiday, 3:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Jingle All the Way, 5 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Home Alone, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Ice Age, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. NT, CBC
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv
Ice Age: The Meltdown, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Ice Age: Continental Drift, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Last Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
A Majestic Christmas, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 5 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Elf, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
The Thundermans: Winter Thunderland, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv
Henry Danger: Christmas Danger, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1996), 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean, 8:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. NT, CBC
Frosty Returns, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
Santa Buddies, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
The Beaverton Ruins Your Holiday Special, 9 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Scrooge, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
A Gingerbread Romance, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
The Muppet Christmas Carol, 8 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Jingle Around the Clock, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Home Alone, 3 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Shrek the Halls, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC
Marry Me at Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
A Christmas Carol (1965), 1:30 a.m. ET/PT, CTV
Penguins of Madagascar, 1 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
White Christmas, 7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. NT, CBC
Reunited at Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV
A Christmas Carol (1965), 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV2
Homegrown Christmas, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv
Home Alone, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Christmas Bells Are Ringing, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Minions, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Wall-E, 5 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Happy Feet, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC
The Incredibles, 12 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
A Midnight Kiss Saturday, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, 12 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Lassie, 4 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. NT, CBC
The Lion King, 5 p.m. ET/PT, YTV
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv
