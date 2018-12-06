Christmas TV 2018: When are your favourite holiday movies and TV shows on?

One undervalued tradition of Christmastime is the watching of many holiday-themed TV shows and movies.

How many Canadians spend entire days in our pajamas over the holidays, flipping through the channels or streaming options trying to find the perfect programming for the moment? Probably a great many of us.

Want to sing along to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Or maybe you want to get sentimental and watch A Christmas Carol. Perhaps the cheesy holiday romances from Hallmark Channel (airing on W Network in Canada) are more your speed. For any holiday vibe you’re feeling, we’ve got you covered with the schedule below.

(We did our absolute best to find scheduling across the country. Please forgive any omissions. If you want to find your special, we recommend you use CTRL-F to search.)

Dec. 6

Frosty the Snowman, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Jack Frost, 9 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 7

Frosty Returns, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Frozen in Love, 7 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

A Christmas Story, 8 p.m ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Love Actually, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 8

It’s a Spongebob Christmas, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Mingle All the Way, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Finding Mrs. Claus, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 9

Last Holiday, 3:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Jingle All the Way, 5 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Home Alone, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 10

Ice Age, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. NT, CBC

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

Dec. 11

Ice Age: The Meltdown, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 12

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 13

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 14

Last Holiday, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 15

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

A Majestic Christmas, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 16

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, 5 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Elf, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 17

The Thundermans: Winter Thunderland, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

Dec. 18

Henry Danger: Christmas Danger, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1996), 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Merry Christmas, Mr. Bean, 8:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 19

Frosty Returns, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC

The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Dec. 20

Santa Buddies, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

The Beaverton Ruins Your Holiday Special, 9 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Dec. 21

Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Scrooge, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 22

A Gingerbread Romance, 7 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

The Muppet Christmas Carol, 8 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Jingle Around the Clock, 9 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 23

Home Alone, 3 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, 6 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Shrek the Halls, 7 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Marry Me at Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol (1965), 1:30 a.m. ET/PT, CTV

Penguins of Madagascar, 1 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

White Christmas, 7:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. NT, CBC

Reunited at Christmas, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV

A Christmas Carol (1965), 8 p.m. ET/PT, CTV2

Homegrown Christmas, 9 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

Dec. 25

Home Alone, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Christmas Bells Are Ringing, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 27

Minions, 7 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 28

Wall-E, 5 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Happy Feet, 8 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. NT, CBC

Dec. 29

The Incredibles, 12 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

A Midnight Kiss Saturday, 8 p.m. ET/PT, W Network

Dec. 30

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, 12 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dec. 31

Lassie, 4 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. NT, CBC

The Lion King, 5 p.m. ET/PT, YTV

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Citytv

