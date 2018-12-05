Geek gift guide 2018: The ultimate holiday list for the nerd in your life

With the rise of “nerdy” pop culture, chances are there’s someone in your life who falls under the nerd/geek/dork umbrella. No longer grounds for ostracization, it’s actually cool to be into tech minutiae, or to know the fine details of a TV show or movie.

From fanboy/fangirl items to quirky, unique presents to futuristic tech gifts, there is a literal bounty to select from this year.

Below, we’ve put together some of this 2018’s best geek gifts, sure to please even the pickiest of recipients.

Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

Who wouldn’t want to snuggle into this adorable bean bag? Especially poignant for Pokémon fans, this Snorlax is comfy, cozy and cute — a deadly combo.

Available at ThinkGeek, US $149.99

Belkin Pocket Power 15K Power Bank

Conveniently close to the Pokémon product, this powerful charging block can be brought with you wherever you go for juice on the move. This is especially useful for Pokémon Go players when you’re out hunting. (Our resident Pokémon Go player says this lasts for “at least four charges” before running out.)

Available at Belkin.com, US $49.99

AirSelfie Pocket-Size Flying Camera

That’s right, not only does this amazing contraption fit in your pocket, it’s a flying selfie taker. Think about the angles, the possibilities! Sure, it’s a tad pricey, but your social-media pages will certainly stand out.

Available at AirSelfie, US $255.94

Marvel Welcome to Wakanda Doormat

Self-explanatory. Bonus points if you live in an apartment building, since more people will see the mat and smile.

Available at ThinkGeek, US $24.99

LittleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit

A high-tech gift for the scientifically-minded child, this STEM toy is suitable for ages eight and up. While the price may raise some eyebrows, consider you’ll be getting a fully functional space rover robot.

Available at Walmart, $259.96

Fallout Emoji Snowboard

One of many designs based on Bethesda video game properties, this Fallout snowboard is eye-catching and a must for any slope-fiend gamer. The site also sells Doom– and Skyrim-themed skis and snowboards.

Available at the Bethesda Store, $500.00

Festivus Pole

Sick of the typical holiday commercialism? Not affiliated with any religion? Then why not celebrate Festivus, as made famous by Frank Costanza on Seinfeld? This pole, which measures five feet in height, can be broken down for storage.

Available at RetroFestive, $29.99

‘Star Trek’ Electronic Door Chime

No Star Trek fan worth his/her salt would turn this gift down. The only dangers here are the potential annoyance of non-Trekkers and the possibility of overuse. Hey, we’d make excuses to go through the door, too.

Available at ThinkGeek (now sold out) and Amazon, from $58.29

Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 10W

The future is now with this wireless charging pad. It’s precisely what it promises: you put your undercharged phone onto the pad, and it’ll charge. (Note: The pad currently works for iPhone 8 models and beyond, as well as Samsung, LG, Sony and other Qi-enabled devices.)

Available at Belkin.com, US $59.99

‘Harry Potter’ Collectible Quidditch Set

Harry Potter isn’t as popular as it once was, but there are very dedicated muggles among us, so don’t doubt the joy this gift could bring.

Available at RetroFestive, $38.99

Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist

Cool. Fans of Thanos and the Avengers will want this detailed gauntlet, which is sold complete with articulated fingers, pulsating stone glow light effects and sound effects. (Batteries not included.)

Available at Amazon, $149.99

Fortnite Rainbow Smash Pickaxe Replica

It’s time for a dance battle! Don’t know what that means? It doesn’t matter. Just get this for the Fortnite maniac in your life. They’ll understand.

Available at ThinkGeek, US $49.99

‘Rick and Morty’ Santa Pickle Ornament

At the very least, this’ll bring the laughs to the boring ol’ Christmas tree.

Available at RetroFestive, $9.99

