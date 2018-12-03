Barrie’s new city council, returning mayor to be sworn in Monday evening

Barrie’s 2018-2022 city council will officially be sworn in Monday evening.

At the inaugural city council meeting, six newly-elected city councillors, four returning councillors and Barrie’s returning mayor, Jeff Lehman, will be sworn in for the new term.

Barrie’s new city council members were elected during the 2018 Ontario municipal elections, held on Oct. 22.

Returning to their posts as councillors are Doug Shipley in Ward 3, Barry Ward in Ward 4, Sergio Morales in Ward 9 and Mike McCann in Ward 10.

Jeff Lehman is also returning for his third term as the city’s mayor.

The returning councillors will also be joined by six new faces.

New to city council are councillors Clare Riepma in Ward 1, Keenan Aylwin in Ward 2, Robert Thomson in Ward 5, Natalie Harris in Ward 6, Gary Harvey in Ward 7 and Jim Harris in Ward 8.

While the inaugural meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday evening, the newly-elected council’s first formal session is scheduled for Dec. 10.

