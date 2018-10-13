Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Barrie
The City of Barrie is located in central Ontario on the shores of Georgian Bay within the County of Simcoe. Barrie has a population of 141,434 (2016).
The city is divided into ten wards and residents are represented municipally by 10 city councillors and one mayor.
Jeff Lehman is seeking his third term in office as Barrie’s mayor, while local business owner Ram Faerber is looking to unseat the two-term mayor. Lehman was re-elected as mayor in 2014 after collecting 26,385 votes.
Candidates
Mayor
Jeff Lehman (incumbent)
Ram Faerber
Councillor (10 to be elected)
Ward 1
Shaugna Ainsworth
Graham Allary
Ryan Cardwell
Erin Hennigar
Dusko Jankov
Avery Konda
Ann-Marie Kungl
Clare Riepma
Cole Walsh
Ward 2
Keenan Aylwin
Richard Forward
Yolanda T. Gallo
Rose Romita (incumbent)
Ward 3
Lynn-Anne Hill
Tanya Saari
Doug Shipley (incumbent)
Ward 4
Daniel Boucher
Bryan Harris
Barry Ward (incumbent)
Ward 5
Harry Ahmed
Brandon Cassidy
Peter Silveira (incumbent)
Robert Thomson
Ward 6
Natalie Harris
Colin Nelthorpe
Micheline Robichaud
Steve Trotter (incumbent)
Ward 7
Gary Harvey
John McEachern
Bonnie North
Andrew Prince (incumbent)
Ward 8
Jim Harris
Brian Miller
Shelly Skinner
Brad Thompson
Ward 9
Sergio Morales (incumbent) (acclaimed)
Ward 10
Peter Culyer
Mike McCann (incumbent)
John Olthuis
Population (2016)
141,436
Average household income (2016)
$91,293
Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
45.4/52.91
Violent crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
46.3/64.13
Political representation
Federal
John Brassard (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Innisfil
Alex Nuttall (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte
Provincial
Andrea Khanjin (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Innisfil
Doug Downey (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte
