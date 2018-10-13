Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Barrie

The City of Barrie is located in central Ontario on the shores of Georgian Bay within the County of Simcoe. Barrie has a population of 141,434 (2016).

The city is divided into ten wards and residents are represented municipally by 10 city councillors and one mayor.

Jeff Lehman is seeking his third term in office as Barrie’s mayor, while local business owner Ram Faerber is looking to unseat the two-term mayor. Lehman was re-elected as mayor in 2014 after collecting 26,385 votes.

Candidates

Mayor

Jeff Lehman (incumbent)

Ram Faerber

Councillor (10 to be elected)

Ward 1

Shaugna Ainsworth

Graham Allary

Ryan Cardwell

Erin Hennigar

Dusko Jankov

Avery Konda

Ann-Marie Kungl

Clare Riepma

Cole Walsh

Ward 2

Keenan Aylwin

Richard Forward

Yolanda T. Gallo

Rose Romita (incumbent)

Ward 3

Lynn-Anne Hill

Tanya Saari

Doug Shipley (incumbent)

Ward 4

Daniel Boucher

Bryan Harris

Barry Ward (incumbent)

Ward 5

Harry Ahmed

Brandon Cassidy

Peter Silveira (incumbent)

Robert Thomson

Ward 6

Natalie Harris

Colin Nelthorpe

Micheline Robichaud

Steve Trotter (incumbent)

Ward 7

Gary Harvey

John McEachern

Bonnie North

Andrew Prince (incumbent)

Ward 8

Jim Harris

Brian Miller

Shelly Skinner

Brad Thompson

Ward 9

Sergio Morales (incumbent) (acclaimed)

Ward 10

Peter Culyer

Mike McCann (incumbent)

John Olthuis

Population (2016)

141,436

Average household income (2016)

$91,293

Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

45.4/52.91

Violent crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.

46.3/64.13

Political representation

Federal

John Brassard (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Innisfil

Alex Nuttall (Conservative Party of Canada) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Provincial

Andrea Khanjin (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Innisfil

Doug Downey (Progressive Conservative) – Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte