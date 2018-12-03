Oilers begin 2-game road trip Monday night in Dallas

The Edmonton Oilers will look for a season-high four-game winning streak on Monday as they begin a two-game road trip against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers swept their three-game home stand, which was capped off by a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Spooner were the goal scorers. Both players didn’t take the morning skate in Dallas as they have been battling ailments recently, according to head coach Ken Hitchcock.

“We just opted to keep them off so that we’re ready for tonight,” Hitchcock said Monday.

“We’re assuming both guys will be ready for tonight and be ready to go.

“We’ll see from there but now it’s better that both guys don’t practice and probably won’t practice for a few days so they’re good to go during the game at night.”

Monday will be the first game back in Dallas for Hitchcock, who returned for one season last year before announcing his retirement in April.

He coached the Stars originally from 1996 to 2001.

Last season, the Stars didn’t make the playoffs, finishing with a 42-32-8 record and missing the post-season by three points. The Stars were enjoying a good season until starting goaltender Ben Bishop suffered an injury in March.

Hitchcock is proud of what he accomplished in Dallas but won’t get overly sentimental about his return either.

“We poured our heart and soul into it last year and I think we did a hell of a job,” Hitchcock said.

“The players were really kind of the story last year because it was a tough year the year before. We really made big strides and I was really proud of the job we did. I’m not saying it doesn’t matter but you got to move on quick in this business.”

Mikko Koskinen will start for the fourth straight game. He’s tied for third in the NHL in shutouts with two, sixth in goals against average (2.15), and 11th in save percentage (.928). Defenseman

Darnell Nurse says Koskinen is giving the Oilers a chance to win every night.

“He comes in every day and gives his best effort,” Nurse said. “We’re lucky that we have two great goalies that compete and work hard but Mikko… especially over the last few games, has been outstanding for us. You gain a lot of confidence when you see a guy playing and working like that.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Chiasson

Caggiula – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Lucic – Brodziak – Kassian

Khaira – Spooner – Rattie or Russell-Kharia-Rattie (if Spooner doesn’t play)

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Gravel – Benning

Koskinen

The Oilers have recalled winger Patrick Russell from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. The team claimed forward Valentin Zykov last week from the Carolina Hurricanes but is having visa issues and remains a non-roster player.

You can hear Monday’s game on 630 CHED starting with the Face-off Show at 5 p.m., the opening face-off is at 6:30 p.m. from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.