SIU ends probe of man’s death in Grey Highlands

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated its investigation into the death of a 52-year-old man in Grey Highlands.
According to the SIU, on Nov. 9 at around 7:30 p.m., Grey Highlands OPP officers received a report of a domestic situation involving two men at a hunting camp in the Irish Lake area.
The SIU says officers attended the scene and spoke with a 52-year-old man, who was one of the men allegedly involved in the dispute.
READ MORE: SIU probing death of man in Grey Highlands
Early the next morning, the SIU says officers were called back to the same camp after receiving a report of a deceased man.
The SIU says the 52-year-old man was located in his truck with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The SIU had been conducting an investigation into the incident, which has now been terminated.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.