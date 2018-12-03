SIU ends probe of man’s death in Grey Highlands

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated its investigation into the death of a 52-year-old man in Grey Highlands.

According to the SIU, on Nov. 9 at around 7:30 p.m., Grey Highlands OPP officers received a report of a domestic situation involving two men at a hunting camp in the Irish Lake area.

The SIU says officers attended the scene and spoke with a 52-year-old man, who was one of the men allegedly involved in the dispute.

Early the next morning, the SIU says officers were called back to the same camp after receiving a report of a deceased man.

The SIU says the 52-year-old man was located in his truck with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The SIU had been conducting an investigation into the incident, which has now been terminated.

“There is nothing to suggest that the police were directly or indirectly responsible or involved in the man’s death,” SIU director, Tony Loparco, said in a statement. “As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”