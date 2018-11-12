SIU probing death of man in Grey Highlands

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the death of a 52-year-old man in Grey Highlands.

According to the SIU, on Friday at around 7:30 p.m., Grey Highlands OPP officers received a report of a domestic situation involving two men.

A news release issued by Grey Highlands OPP says officers were called to a residence on Artemesia-Glenelg Townline, where they spoke to one man. Officers say the other man allegedly involved left prior to their arrival.

The SIU says officers investigated the situation and left.

The next morning, at around 2:15 a.m., the SIU says officers were called back to the residence. When they arrived they found a 52-year-old man deceased.

The SIU says the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at 1-800-787-8529.