Crime
November 12, 2018 11:49 am

SIU probing death of man in Grey Highlands

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the death of a 52-year-old man in Grey Highlands.

According to the SIU, on Friday at around 7:30 p.m., Grey Highlands OPP officers received a report of a domestic situation involving two men.

A news release issued by Grey Highlands OPP says officers were called to a residence on Artemesia-Glenelg Townline, where they spoke to one man. Officers say the other man allegedly involved left prior to their arrival.

Story continues below

The SIU says officers investigated the situation and left.

The next morning, at around 2:15 a.m., the SIU says officers were called back to the residence. When they arrived they found a 52-year-old man deceased.

The SIU says the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Grey Highlands man charged after boy, 4, killed in farm machinery incident

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Grey Highlands
Grey Highlands death investigation
Grey Highlands OPP
Grey Highlands SIU
Gunshot Wound
Ontario Provincial Police
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News