Grey Highlands man charged after boy, 4, killed in farm machinery incident

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A man has been charged after a four-year-old boy was killed in an incident involving farm machinery in Grey Highlands, police say.

According to Grey County OPP, on Aug. 31 just after 2:30 p.m., officers received a report of an incident on a farm on 3rd Concession Road.

Police say the occupant of the farm had been operating machinery, which resulted in life-threatening injuries to a four-year-old boy.

Officers say the child was transported to hospital by ambulance, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, on Saturday, officers charged 32-year-old Emanuel Bauman of Grey Highlands with causing death by criminal negligence.

Police say Bauman is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on Nov. 22.

