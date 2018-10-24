Grey Highlands man charged after boy, 4, killed in farm machinery incident
A man has been charged after a four-year-old boy was killed in an incident involving farm machinery in Grey Highlands, police say.
According to Grey County OPP, on Aug. 31 just after 2:30 p.m., officers received a report of an incident on a farm on 3rd Concession Road.
Police say the occupant of the farm had been operating machinery, which resulted in life-threatening injuries to a four-year-old boy.
READ MORE: Boy, 4, killed in farm machinery incident: Grey County OPP
Officers say the child was transported to hospital by ambulance, however, he succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, on Saturday, officers charged 32-year-old Emanuel Bauman of Grey Highlands with causing death by criminal negligence.
Police say Bauman is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on Nov. 22.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.