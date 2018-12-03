Meth trafficking charge for man who tried to evade police

A man who tried to evade Saskatoon police early Monday morning is now facing meth trafficking charges.
Police said a suspicious vehicle was spotted outside a home on 110th Street East. A check found the owner was on court-ordered conditions, including a curfew.
Officers said the driver refused to stop and continued to evade them until a tire deflation device disabled the vehicle.
He fled on foot, police said, but was tracked down by a police dog and arrested.
Police said they seized 27 grams of meth and a knife in the vehicle.
The 42-year-old Martensville, Sask., man is charged with meth possession, trafficking meth, dangerous driving, and breach of court conditions.
