Duron Carter pleads guilty to marijuana possession

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter has pleaded guilty to marijuana possession.

Carter pleaded guilty in a Saskatoon courtroom on Monday morning. He was not present, but was represented by his lawyer, Louis Mercier of Mercier Law Office in Regina.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents found 6.8 grams of marijuana in a cigar packet when Carter arrived in Saskatoon on Feb. 1 to attend the Kinsmen Sports celebrity dinner.

A joint submission by the Crown and Carter’s lawyer recommends an absolute discharge.

Any consequences Carter may face when travelling back to Canada is up to CBSA.

Carter was also charged with marijuana possession in 2017 after he was caught with pot-laced cookies at Winnipeg’s airport.

He pleaded guilty to that charge in June and was giving an absolute discharge.

Carter was released by the Riders on Aug. 11 and later signed as a free agent with the Toronto Argonauts.