Roughrider Duron Carter charged with marijuana possession

Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter has been released from custody after being arrested at the Saskatoon airport for marijuana possession.

Saskatoon police say they were contacted by Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) officials just before midnight on Thursday, where authorities had stopped a traveler, searched his bags and located marijuana. There is no word on the amount Carter allegedly had in his possession.

In a statement released by the Roughrider organization they confirmed Carter had been charged: “We are working to gather more information and continue to monitor the situation.”

The 26-year-old CFL player had flown into Saskatoon for the Kinsmen Sports celebrity dinner and it was business as usual during a media gathering on Friday morning before the news broke.

Carter is scheduled to make his first court appearance at provincial court in Saskatoon on March 27.