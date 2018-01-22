Duron Carter staying in Riderville for another season

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that they have re-signed receiver Duron Carter to a one-year contract extension.

Carter joined the Riders for the 2017 season where he played all 18 regular season games. He caught 73 passes for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns.

Carter also spent some time at defensive back where he had nine tackles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Before joining the Riders he played two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes and spent part of a season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Carter was named the Riders most outstanding player and was also named a CFL All-Star in 2017.