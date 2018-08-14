Carter holds no grudge towards Jones or coaching staff following release

If you were looking for controversy, you weren’t going to get it from former Saskatchewan Roughriders Duron Carter.

Following his release on Saturday, Carter spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon offering his thoughts on being let go.

“They wanted to go in a different direction without me. (I) wish them all the best, they are still all my guys and I want them to thrive,” Carter said.

Although he said he was surprised when he got the call from general manager and head coach Chris Jones on his release, he understood the decision.

“It’s football man, and I wouldn’t put it past anybody even if you are friends. There’s a business aspect and you got to make decisions on what you feel is necessary,” Carter said.

“This is how things are run (and) I don’t ask too many questions.”

However, one thing that left Carter scratching his head, was how the whole situation of him learning the news, played out.

Carter received text messages from teammates regarding his release, prior to a phone call from Jones.

“It was just weird how it all went about, but that was days ago now and I have to forget about it and move on,” Carter said.

Carter admitted the release was an opportunity to self-reflect and figure out ways to be a better player and person.

“Nobody wants to be put in this situation at any time in their career. You always have to take a look in the mirror first and see what you can do to change and always be more productive. That’s what I have to do,” Carter said.

Despite no longer being a Roughrider, Carter said there will always be a special place in his heart for Rider Nation and Saskatchewan.

“(I’ll remember) my interactions with the fans. Even today and everybody coming out and just seeing me and sort of giving me a farewell. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel really good,” Carter said.

Carter had one last message for fans.

“Keep on being a Duron Carter fan (and) keep on being a Riders fan and maybe later in life, we can reconnect our love,” Carter said.

As a free agent, Carter is still exploring options around the Canadian Football League as to where he’ll end up playing next. A decision could be coming within the next couple of weeks.