‘Two yards forward and then punt.’: columnist has bleak outlook after Duron Carter release

Duron Carter’s release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders caught many people off guard on Saturday night. The star player tweeted about being let go from the team, which was later confirmed by the organization.

Leader Post sports columnist Rob Vanstone didn’t believe the news when he first saw Carter’s tweet.

“My first reaction was that Duron Carter was just having a little fun with social media as he is wont to do, and maybe just playing a few games with people,” Vanstone said. “That notion evaporated 12 minutes later when the official announcement came out.”

With a couple of days to reflect on the news, Vanstone said the move makes more sense in hindsight.

“He’d been playing defense, playing offense, he wasn’t happy after the game in Edmonton. He had said so. He was quoted saying he and Naaman Roosevelt were just sitting there watching the offense go by,” Vanstone said.

“He was clearly not happy about the amount of balls thrown in his direction, which was none in the entire first half. So you could see there were some rumblings of discontent.”

With Jones stating he won’t go into specifics on Carter’ won’t go into specifics on Carter’s release, there’s little that can be done but speculate. That’s something that doesn’t sit with CJME’s Warren Woods.

“To me, in absence of a good explanation it’s hard to justify why you would let your best receiver go,” Woods said.

The outspoken Carter has a reputation of being difficult in the locker-room setting. If attitude is the reason he was let go, Woods said Jones would be justified in the decision.

“Maybe he did wear out his welcome, maybe he was a problem in the room. We just don’t know the answer. If he was, then Jones is totally justified in letting him go,” Woods said.

“[Jones] says it wasn’t one thing or another; maybe it was a salary issue. I don’t, that’s what’s the frustrating part is nobody has any answers except Chris Jones and he won’t give them to us.”

In addition to the release, the Riders have also moved Carter to the discount bin. Number 89’s merchandise has been marked down 50 per cent at Rider Store locations. A store employee said that they sold out of Carter jerseys last week, and he’s been among the top merchandise seller in his year and a half with the team.

What’s next for the Rider offense?

The Riders have been struggling this season with a three win, four loss record. They face a serious test hosting the undefeated Calgary Stampeders on August 19.

Woods said an offense without Carter can move in a few directions.

“If this was a move to tighten the dressing room, maybe it will help them come together as a team and start playing better,” Woods said. “But they’re three and four and the offense, which is struggling, is now without arguably its best receiver.”

Woods added we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next stretch of games against western opponents.

Vanstone was less charitable in his take on the upcoming Rider offense.

“The next steps are probably two yards forward, then two yards forward and then punt,” Vanstone laughed. “That’s been the pattern for this team this season and I don’t see how taking a premier playmaker out of the offense is going to help and offense, even with Duron Carter on that side of the ball, has been really struggling.”