Saskatchewan Roughriders release Duron Carter

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released international receiver Duron Carter.

The team announced the move on Saturday evening but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made.

Moments before the announcement, Carter posted on social media about the decision.

Welp… just got the call… I’m out Sask! Love y’all!!! Most fun I had in a long time!!! — Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) August 12, 2018

Over an hour later, the 27-year-old tweeted once again saying he “might be done with football.”

I might be done with football man… find a job that travels around the world, something where I can be myself 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) August 12, 2018

Carter was in his second season with the team, after joining the club ahead of the 2017 season.

READ MORE: Duron Carter staying in Riderville for another season

This season, Carter has mainly been on the defence side of the ball, playing defensive back and has 111 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

In his first year with the team, Carter had over 1,000 yards on 73 receptions while scoring eight touchdowns, helping the green and white win 10 games and reach the Eastern Final.

In Carter’s five seasons in the CFL he has 4,031 yards with the Montreal Alouettes and the Roughriders.

The Riders have lost the past two games, and are currently sitting at three wins and four losses so far this season.