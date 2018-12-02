Politics
December 2, 2018 4:13 pm

Extended hours for alcohol sales in Ontario begins today, government says

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Finance Minister Vic Fedeli elaborates on the PC government's fall economic plan to extend the hours of stores that sell alcohol, such as the LCBO.

The Ford government announced Sunday that it has extended the hours that alcohol sales can be made throughout Ontario.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli announced on Twitter the extended hours have taken effect.

READ MORE: Quebecers protest Ford government’s cuts to French language services

“Starting today, LCBO stores (including agency stores), The Beer Store, authorized grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores can sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week,” Fedeli said.

The government previously announced its plans to extend its sale hours in its fall economic statement last month.

The extended hours do not necessarily mean that all stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but they are now legally permitted to be open during those hours.

 

