In New Brunswick, hunting for the perfect Christmas tree is an art

As December gets underway, families across New Brunswick are planning to celebrate Christmas, and that means they’re on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.

But when six-year-old Brody Cummings woke up on Sunday, he hardly thought he’d have to work as hard as he did for a suitable evergreen.

The self-proclaimed arborist was tasked with lugging out the family Christmas tree.

“First, we kind of looked around, then we found a really good one down for the rec room in our house,” said Cummings.

Other families are planning ahead.

Judging by all those coming and going, Red-Robin Christmas Tree Farm is the hottest place in Keswick Ridge, N.B., a small rural community on the outskirts of Fredericton.

The business has been around since the 1970s and is part of family Christmas traditions across the region.

Arthur Cronin says three to five different Cronin households often make the journey to the farm to get their trees.

Gerry Redmond and his wife, who run the farm, sell anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 trees a season.

They start planting in May and tend the trees all summer long. Once Thanksgiving rolls around, it’s time for tree tagging to start.

Having been in the business for decades, Redmond says the perfect tree is really in the eye of the beholder.

“Some people like tall trees, some people like fat trees and some people like lots of space in their trees, some like sheared trees,” said Redmond.

But judging by the smiling faces leaving the lot, maybe it’s the deep-rooted family traditions and the time spent in the Christmas tree lot that make these trees perfect.