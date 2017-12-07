New Brunswick Christmas tree growers cash in on growing demand for real trees

Christmas tree growers in New Brunswick are seeing green in more than just their fields.

Growers in the province say tree sales are up this year because more people across Canada and the U.S. are opting to buy real trees.

“It seems that people are more interested in purchasing real trees than they have in the last 10 years,” said Aaron Folkins, who runs Millstream Christmas Trees in Sussex, N.B.

Folkins’ ships almost all of the trees from his wood lot to the United States. He’s already sold five transport truckloads of trees to customers in the Boston area.

This year, thanks in part to a lack of Christmas tree supply in the U.S., he’s also been able to increase his prices.

“I think a lot of it too has to do with the increased demand in the U.S. they have been selling more trees for more money.”

He says the low Canadian dollar is also contributing to higher profits this year.

Nancy Secord owns the Yuletide Christmas tree farm, just outside of Riverview, N.B. She has seen the same trend.

Her business has been growing steadily in recent years as more people are returning to tradition and are buying real trees instead of artificial.

Secord says there also seems to be a new trend emerging this year in the trees that people are choosing.

“They seem to be maybe a bit skinnier than usual which is unusual,” she said.

Heading into the season, Secord was a little concerned that the drought the province experienced this past summer might affect the quality of her trees.

But the good business has signalled that, at least for her, Christmas has come early.

“In the spring we had lots of rain and I think that just sustained them through the growing season and the trees are full and the colour is beautiful on them this year,” said Secord.