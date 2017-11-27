New Brunswick family hopes to make ‘best Christmas we can’ for daughter behind #BeccaToldMeTo

A terminally ill New Brunswick teen behind the #BeccaToldMeTo hashtag which went viral last year has been diagnosed with another tumour.

But Becca Schofield‘s parents, Darren and Anne Schofield, say that it’s hard news to deal with.

“(The tumours) have grown significantly and when I asked ‘what do you mean significantly?’ they just said ‘significantly,’ which is probably better not to know how big they are,” said Anne.

READ MORE: #BeccaToldMeTo teen diagnosed with another tumour, public asked to send Christmas cards

Becca, who has inspired thousands across the globe to perform acts of kindness under the #BeccaToldMeTo hashtag, has been given weeks to months live and her mom and dad are now determined to make this Christmas a positive and memorable one.

A #BeccaToldMeTo supporter has even suggested sending Becca Christmas cards to brighten her day.

Their post box is already filling up.

“This could very well be her last Christmas more than likely, so we are going to have to make it the best Christmas we can,” said Anne.

#BeccaToldMeTo

Becca first made headlines in December of 2016 when she posted a message on her Facebook page called “Becca’s Battle with Butterscotch,” asking people to perform acts of kindness and post the good deeds to social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The movement quickly gained traction and spread around the world. People from as far away as Australia heard her call and began posting their acts of kindness to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag.

At the time, Becca had just recently received her terminal diagnosis. The Facebook post was one item on a bucket list which included things like spending a day surrounded by puppies, playing games with her family and eating her dad’s macaroni and cheese. She also wanted to get a tattoo and fly in a plane

Global News previously reported that reading the messages on social media every day has helped Becca cope with her journey.

This past February, Becca received recognition from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her “bravery, volunteerism and inspiring commitment to community,” and also received the Canada 150 Senate Medal this past Tuesday.

READ MORE: Riverview holds hometown concert for Becca Schofield Day, the teen who inspired acts of kindness

In their Riverview, N.B., home the couple reads through heartfelt Christmas cards sent to their daughter.

Filled with handwritten messages of thanks, love and support; the cards are proving to be priceless.

“We could use a boost right now and it certainly helps Becca,” said Darren.

“It really helps brace us up so we can support each other.”

Anne says she still spends every night consumed with worry for her daughter.

“I lay awake at night listening to her breath to make sure she is still breathing,” Anne said.

Right now, the family is focusing on what they can control and are letting go what they can’t.

If you’d like to send a card to Becca you can drop off cards at any vogue optical in Canada or mail it to:

PO Box 71-35

Pine Glen Road, Riverview, N.B.

E1B 4T8

— With files from Jessica Vomiero