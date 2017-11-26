BeccaToldMeTo teen diagnosed with another tumour, public asked to send Christmas cards

A terminally-ill New Brunswick teen behind the #BeccaToldMeTo hashtag which went viral last year has been diagnosed with a second tumour.

A Facebook post said the tumour was discovered by doctors on Becca Schofield recent trip to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. The family has requested that the public mail her Christmas cards to help her through what may be her last holiday season.

“It’s was suggested to the family that sending Christmas cards to cheer her would be a lovely gesture. Please mail her a card then share this post so she gets loads of encouragement and cheer this Holiday Season!!,” read the post. READ MORE: 9-year-old Jacob Thompson asks for cards to help celebrate his ‘last Christmas’ early

Becca first made headlines in December of 2016 when she posted a message on her Facebook page called “Becca’s Battle with Butterscotch,” asking people to perform acts of kindness and post the good deeds to social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The movement quickly gained traction and spread around the world. People from all the way to Australia, heard her call and began posting their acts of kindness to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag.

At the time, Becca had just recently received her terminal diagnosis. The Facebook post was one item on a bucket list which included things like spending a day surrounded by puppies, playing games with her family and eating her dad’s macaroni and cheese. She also wanted to get a tattoo and fly in a plane

Global News previously reported that reading the messages on social media every day has helped Becca cope with her journey. This past February, Becca received recognition from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her “bravery, volunteerism & inspiring commitment to community,” and also received the Canada 150 Senate Medal this past Tuesday.

To send Becca Schofield a Christmas Card, please see the below address: