#BeccaToldMeTo teen diagnosed with another tumour, public asked to send Christmas cards
A terminally-ill New Brunswick teen behind the #BeccaToldMeTo hashtag which went viral last year has been diagnosed with a second tumour.
A Facebook post said the tumour was discovered by doctors on Becca Schofield recent trip to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. The family has requested that the public mail her Christmas cards to help her through what may be her last holiday season.
Global News previously reported that reading the messages on social media every day has helped Becca cope with her journey. This past February, Becca received recognition from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for her “bravery, volunteerism & inspiring commitment to community,” and also received the Canada 150 Senate Medal this past Tuesday.
P.O. Box 7135 Pine Glen, Riverview, NB E1B 4T8.
