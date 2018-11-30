Bad harvest has merchants fearing looming Christmas tree shortage for Quebec

Rows upon rows of evergreen trees line the Atwater market.

Shoppers were looking for the perfect buy as the month of November ends, Friday morning.

Thousands of Fraser and balsam firs big and small are up for sale but merchants worry they won’t have enough for everyone.

Christmas tree merchant Christian Marois says this year he fears the province of Quebec has a looming tree shortage a month away from Dec. 25.

“It was a very difficult harvest this year,” Marois said.

“The heavy snow was an issue to acquire and access the trees.”

The unprecedented early November wintry blast is to blame, according to Marois.

“We will not have enough trees for the province, because we didn’t cut enough,” Marois said.

Increased sales across the border this year is also a factor.

Three thousand more evergreen trees were earmarked for the U.S. this year than last year.

Despite the drop in the number of trees, Marois says sales are up.

“Things are rolling well, very well,” Marois said.

Christmas trees will be on sale until Christmas Day but Marois says it’s best to come early.