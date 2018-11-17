Saint Nick spreads holiday cheer at Montreal’s 68th annual Santa Claus Parade

Montreal looked like a winter wonderland on Saturday, after snow blanketed the city in the first major snowfall of the season on Friday.

With Santa Claus riding into town on his sleigh Saturday morning, the timing couldn’t have been better.

Young and old bundled up and lined Ste.-Catherine Street, waiting to catch a glimpse of jolly old Saint Nick and his elves in the 68th annual Santa Claus Parade.

Some kids even built their own snowmen to keep them company as they waited for the parade to kick off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Ste.-Catherine and Fort streets.

Early parade goers built a snowman in anticipation of Santa’s arrival.#SantaClausParade pic.twitter.com/JBsVUkSrBv — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 17, 2018

Santa didn’t disappoint. Perched on his sleigh, he ho-ho-hoed his way into the hearts of the little ones.

But the parade isn’t a one-man show. Santa came to town with hundreds of friends, from artists to musicians and even some superheroes, too.

In all, an array of 20 floats, stretching a kilometre in length, entertained the crowds and spread holiday cheer.

The parade should end at around 1:30 p.m., when the last floats are expected to arrive at the corner of Ste.-Catherine and Saint-Urbain streets.

For those of you keeping count, Christmas is only 37 days away