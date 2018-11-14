Generations Foundation 2018 Holiday Toy Drive kicks off
The Generations Foundation 2018 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign kicks off Nov. 15 and continues throughout the holiday season.
The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of Montreal-area children who may not otherwise receive a gift.
In addition to toys, the campaign is also accepting donations of non perishable foods.
Share the giving spirit
When you make a donation, tweet or share on Instagram a picture of yourself using the hashtag #MTLgives – or email it here, and we’ll share it on the news and social media.
Find out where to make a donation
Here’s a list of drop-off locations:
Global News Montreal (near security desk and escalators)
1010 Sainte-Catherine St. West
Montreal
Mega Bloks
4505 Hickmore St. (receptionist)
Saint-Laurent
Econo-Malls
1 Westmount Sq., Suite 1900
Westmount
Generations Foundation (call ahead 514-933-8585)
4210 Notre Dame St. West,
HSBC Forum
2313 Sainte-Catherine St. West., Suite 121
Montreal
HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. West., Room 150
Laval
HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal
HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave., Suite 160
Montreal
HSBC Pointe Claire
1000 Saint-Jean Blvd., Suite 110
Pointe Claire
HSBC René Lévesque
88 René Lévesque Blvd. West
Montreal
HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. East
Montreal
