Canada
November 14, 2018 2:26 pm
Updated: November 14, 2018 2:28 pm

Generations Foundation 2018 Holiday Toy Drive kicks off

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A child tells Santa what he wants for Christmas at the Generations Foundation Food and Toy Drive.

Global News
A A

The Generations Foundation 2018 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign kicks off Nov. 15 and continues throughout the holiday season.

The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of Montreal-area children who may not otherwise receive a gift.

toy-d

Children play at a fundraiser for the Generations Foundation Food and Toy Drive.

Global News
toy-e

Children play at a fundraiser for the Generations Foundation Food and Toy Drive.

Global News

In addition to toys, the campaign is also accepting donations of non perishable foods.

Share the giving spirit

When you make a donation, tweet or share on Instagram a picture of yourself using the hashtag #MTLgives – or email it here, and we’ll share it on the news and social media.

berkavickys

Holding gifts for the Generations’ Holiday Food and Toy Drive.

Global News
happy kids

Children sit with their toys at the Generations’ Holiday Food and Toy Drive.

Global News
Jamie

Global Montreal’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard greets a child at the Generations’ Holiday Food and Toy Drive.

Global News
Santa photo OP

Mr. and Mrs. Claus take pictures with children for the Generations’ Holiday Food and Toy Drive.

Global News
Santa’s lap

A child tells Santa what he wants for Christmas before posing for a photo for the Generations’ Holiday Food and Toy Drive.

Global News

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Global News Montreal (near security desk and escalators)
1010 Sainte-Catherine St. West
Montreal

Mega Bloks
4505 Hickmore St. (receptionist)
Saint-Laurent

Econo-Malls
1 Westmount Sq., Suite 1900
Westmount

Generations Foundation (call ahead 514-933-8585)
4210 Notre Dame St. West,

Story continues below
Saint-Henri

HSBC Forum
2313 Sainte-Catherine St. West., Suite 121
Montreal

HSBC Laval
3055 Saint Martin Blvd. West., Room 150
Laval

HSBC Marché Centrale
8999 L’Acadie Blvd.
Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main
2001 McGill College Ave., Suite 160
Montreal

HSBC Pointe Claire
1000 Saint-Jean Blvd., Suite 110
Pointe Claire

HSBC René Lévesque
88 René Lévesque Blvd. West
Montreal

HSBC Saint-Leonard
5095 Jean-Talon St. East
Montreal

To make a donation to Generations Foundation, click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas
Generations Foundation
Generations Foundation Holiday Toy Drive
giving back
Global Montreal
Global News
Mattel
Mega Bloks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News