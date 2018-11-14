Generations Foundation 2018 Holiday Toy Drive kicks off

The Generations Foundation 2018 Holiday Food and Toy Drive campaign kicks off Nov. 15 and continues throughout the holiday season.

The goal is to supply a new toy to thousands of Montreal-area children who may not otherwise receive a gift.

In addition to toys, the campaign is also accepting donations of non perishable foods.

Share the giving spirit

When you make a donation, tweet or share on Instagram a picture of yourself using the hashtag #MTLgives – or email it here, and we’ll share it on the news and social media.

Find out where to make a donation

Here’s a list of drop-off locations:

Global News Montreal (near security desk and escalators)

1010 Sainte-Catherine St. West

Montreal

Mega Bloks

4505 Hickmore St. (receptionist)

Saint-Laurent

Econo-Malls

1 Westmount Sq., Suite 1900

Westmount

Generations Foundation (call ahead 514-933-8585)

4210 Notre Dame St. West,





Saint-Henri

HSBC Forum

2313 Sainte-Catherine St. West., Suite 121

Montreal

HSBC Laval

3055 Saint Martin Blvd. West., Room 150

Laval

HSBC Marché Centrale

8999 L’Acadie Blvd.

Montreal

HSBC Montreal Main

2001 McGill College Ave., Suite 160

Montreal

HSBC Pointe Claire

1000 Saint-Jean Blvd., Suite 110

Pointe Claire

HSBC René Lévesque

88 René Lévesque Blvd. West

Montreal

HSBC Saint-Leonard

5095 Jean-Talon St. East

Montreal

To make a donation to Generations Foundation, click here.