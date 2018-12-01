A Langley Grinch is vandalizing the city’s holiday lights

On Saturday night thousands of lights will shine down on the annual Santa Claus Parade as it winds it’s way through downtown Langley.

But some of the trees that line the route may be dark, due to a Grinch who has been vandalizing dozens of light displays around the city.

“Staff have been working non-stop replacing them,” said acting Langley Mayor Gayle Martin.

“We’re at a point where we have no more replacement lights.”

Electricians are working overtime to fix industrial grade plug-ins that the thieves are targeting.

Martin says the repair bill is rising into the thousands of dollars.

“What it’s doing is costing our taxpayers money,” she said.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around light displays in Douglas Park or along Fraser Highway in downtown Langley are asked to report it to the RCMP.

For now, organizers hope Santa’s parade will light up community spirit enough to keep the Grinch away.