Female ‘Grinch’ seen on camera allegedly taking delivered package from home

Police in Michigan have identified a female “Grinch” after releasing video showing a suspect who they said had been stealing packages off doorsteps in Sterling Heights.

The video shows the “Grinch” walking up to the door of a home, just minutes after a FedEx driver delivered a package, and leaving with a large box in her arms. She then appears to take it to her car, which she had parked at the home, and drives off.

“The modus operandi of this Grinch is to swoop in and steal the package shortly after being delivered,” Sterling Heights police said in a Facebook post. “This modern-day Grinch traded her sled for a dark coloured mini-van.”

According to police on Tuesday, they had identified the suspect after Utica police contacted them saying they had seen similar incidents in their city.

“We basically were able to piece it together and I believe they went and arrested the suspect,” Sterling Heights Lt. Mario Bastianelli told the Detroit Free Press.

Sterling Heights police told the Free Press that people were happy their stolen items were back in their possession and no charges would be laid.

“Around the holidays, it’s pretty common for this to happen,” Bastianelli said.