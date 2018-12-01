Lower Sackville man dies after being struck while crossing Beaver Bank connector
A 60-year-old man has died after he was struck while crossing the Beaver Bank connector on foot Friday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision, which occurred near the off-ramp for Exit 2 of Highway 101, happened just after 9 p.m.
Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle and, a short time later, struck again by a second vehicle.
The man from Lower Sackville, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The interchange of Highway 101 at Exit 2 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Police noted the man was wearing dark clothing and the area where the collision occurred was very dark.
