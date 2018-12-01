Traffic
Lower Sackville man dies after being struck while crossing Beaver Bank connector

RCMP confirm a Lower Sackville man is dead after attempting to cross the Beaver Bank connector on foot.

A 60-year-old man has died after he was struck while crossing the Beaver Bank connector on foot Friday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision, which occurred near the off-ramp for Exit 2 of Highway 101, happened just after 9 p.m.

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle and, a short time later, struck again by a second vehicle.

The man from Lower Sackville, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The interchange of Highway 101 at Exit 2 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police noted the man was wearing dark clothing and the area where the collision occurred was very dark.

