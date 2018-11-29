Acadia student recovering after serious on-campus collision, university confirms

A 23-year-old Acadia University student is recovering in hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car on campus.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision at a marked crosswalk happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Main Street and University Avenue.

She was sent to the Valley Regional Hospital then flown to a hospital in Halifax.

In a message to students and faculty, Acadia University president and vice-chancellor Dr. Peter Ricketts said he has been in close contact with the family and they are “cautiously optimistic” about the student’s progress.

“Of course, there is still a long way to go but the family has given us permission to provide an update on the current status,” Ricketts said in the statement.

The identity of the student has still not been released.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says no charges have been laid and they are still interviewing witnesses of the crash. He confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was assessed at the scene, but did not have an update on the condition of the driver or pedestrian.

In an earlier note to students and faculty, Ricketts acknowledged that several students and community members witnessed the crash and encouraged them to seek support through the university’s counselling services if needed.

“Sometimes, the impacts of such an event can take a while before they start to show,” Ricketts wrote.

“This serious incident reminds us that accidents can happen at any time but that this time of year, with darkness at peak travel times and frequent periods of inclement weather, is particularly dangerous.”

Ricketts is encouraging on-campus pedestrians and motorists to pay close attention to their surroundings, especially in low visibility and high traffic areas.