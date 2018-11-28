Acadia student suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle
A student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on campus Tuesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the woman was in a marked crosswalk at the corner of Main Street and University Avenue when she was hit.
Police say the incident happened just after 5 p.m.
The 23-year-old woman was sent to the Valley Regional Hospital then flown to a hospital in Halifax.
Acadia University has confirmed with Global News that the woman is a student at the university, but her identity has not been released.
Police are still investigating what caused the collision.
