November 8, 2018 7:05 pm

Woman ticketed after 2 pedestrians struck in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened around 10:45 a.m.

A 66-year-old woman has been ticketed after a man and a woman were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Police say vehicle turning left from Atlantic Street to Pleasant Street struck two pedestrians who were crossing Pleasant.

Both pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver from Halifax was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

