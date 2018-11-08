Woman ticketed after 2 pedestrians struck in Dartmouth

A 66-year-old woman has been ticketed after a man and a woman were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened around 10:45 a.m.

Police say vehicle turning left from Atlantic Street to Pleasant Street struck two pedestrians who were crossing Pleasant.

Both pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver from Halifax was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.