Woman ticketed after 2 pedestrians struck in Dartmouth
A 66-year-old woman has been ticketed after a man and a woman were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened around 10:45 a.m.
Police say vehicle turning left from Atlantic Street to Pleasant Street struck two pedestrians who were crossing Pleasant.
Both pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver from Halifax was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
