Nova Scotia RCMP issues warning about ‘recipe scam’

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning about a scam that’s targeting home cooks.

The online scam, which police are calling a recipe scam, uses popular recipes that people search for. According to police, people who search for the recipe and land on the site find that their computers are locked.

READ: Police warn of online scam circulating in Annapolis County

The scammers will then demand money to unlock the computers.

RCMP in Nova Scotia confirm people in the province have fallen victim to the scam.

“The RCMP suggests as a preventive measure, to ensure your computer’s virus protection software is up-to-date. If you have been victimized by this scam, disconnect your computer from the internet immediately and take it to a trusted professional to have it repaired,” police said in a news release.