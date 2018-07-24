Police warn of online scam circulating in Annapolis County

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public about an online scam that has been circulating in Annapolis County.

Police say in the scam, the suspect threatens the recipient of the email by stating they have proof the recipient has been on a pornographic website.

“The suspect then says they have created videos to show the pornographic site the recipient was on and that they have video of them watching it,” the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say the suspect then reveals they have obtained all of the recipient’s contacts from their social media accounts, and threatens to release the video to the contacts if the recipient doesn’t pay $7,000.

Payment is requested through Bitcoin, and is demanded within one day, according to police.

The email address of the suspect is namirandack@outlook.com.

Police say they received three reports of the scam in 30 minutes. They’re asking citizens to be aware of the scam, delete the message, and ensure passwords are up-to-date and secure.

Anyone who feels they’re being targeted is asked to contact Annapolis District RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.