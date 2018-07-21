Shortchanging scam resurfaces in Westphal: N.S. RCMP

Police are looking to speak with two people of interest in connection with a shortchanging scam in Westphal, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 5 p.m. Wednesday, a man and woman entered a business along Highway 7, made a purchase and engaged the clerk in conversation while asking to change two large bills for smaller bills.

“During the process, the male attempted to confuse and distract the victim when exchanging the currency,” the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“Following this, it was determined that $490 was missing.”

Police say both the man and woman have heavy accidents and were wearing ball caps.

The same shortchange scam was also attempted at a business in Cole Harbour, however, no currency was lost.

Police are reminding employees who handle cash to be mindful and vigilant of this scam, particularly when individuals use larger bills or ask for change.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.