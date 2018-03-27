Crime
March 27, 2018 11:38 am

Nova Scotia RCMP warn of ‘shortchanging scam’ in Greenwood

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP says that the man pictured in this photo confused the employee and left the store with an extra $300

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning of a “shortchanging scam” that has popped up in Greenwood, N.S.

Police say that at 2:22 p.m. on March 1, a man approached the customer service desk at a grocery store in Greenwood and requested to change his money into bills of different denominations.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for man missing in Lunenburg County for 7 months

However, the man confused the employee during their encounter and ended up leaving the store with $300 more than what he had when he started with.

The RCMP have released a photo of the man as they attempt to identify him.

READ MORE: First-degree murder trial for Randy Desmond Riley opens in Halifax

The man is described as white, wearing a black beanie-style cap, a black jacket, and dark pants.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 902-679-5555.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Crime Nova Scotia
Greenwood
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Scam
Shortchanging
shortchanging scam

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News