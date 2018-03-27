Nova Scotia RCMP warn of ‘shortchanging scam’ in Greenwood
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning of a “shortchanging scam” that has popped up in Greenwood, N.S.
Police say that at 2:22 p.m. on March 1, a man approached the customer service desk at a grocery store in Greenwood and requested to change his money into bills of different denominations.
However, the man confused the employee during their encounter and ended up leaving the store with $300 more than what he had when he started with.
The RCMP have released a photo of the man as they attempt to identify him.
The man is described as white, wearing a black beanie-style cap, a black jacket, and dark pants.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 902-679-5555.
