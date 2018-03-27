First-degree murder trial for Randy Desmond Riley opens in Halifax
The trial for Randy Desmond Riley opened Tuesday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.
Riley, 27, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Donald Chad Smith.
Smith was shot and killed while delivering a pizza on Oct. 23, 2010 on Joseph Young Street in Dartmouth.
A jury of eight women and six men have been selected to hear the case over 22 days.
