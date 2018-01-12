Witnesses in Edmonton murder trial describe Gina Robinson’s injuries: ‘They were catastrophic’

Several witnesses at the second-degree murder trial for a man accused of killing his ex-wife questioned Gilbert Robinson’s claims that his ex, Aileen ‘Gina’ Robinson, “must have fallen down the stairs.”

Court heard Gina Robinson was found in a pool of blood at the bottom of Gilbert Robinson’s basement stairs in April 2014.

Court heard on April 21, 2014, she had gone to her ex-husband’s home to discuss how they would split proceeds of the sale of a rental home and to pick up a key rack.

Gina’s friend worried she had not heard from Gina and went to the house. When Gilbert answered the door, the friend saw Gina at the bottom of the stairs and Gilbert said he thought his ex had left and she must have fallen.

Gina’s friends called 911 and Emergency Medical Technician Courtney Murphy responded. She said when she arrived, she saw Gilbert and asked what had happened.

“He wouldn’t look at me… He just avoided me and walked away,” Murphy said in court Friday.

Court heard evidence that Gina Robinson suffered multiple skull fractures and brain swelling. Her eyes were swollen and there was blood all over her face and the basement floor. Murphy testified Gina’s neck felt broken.

Crown prosecutor Domina Hussain asked Murphy how this case compares to other falls that she has attended.

“I personally, in my career, have never seen that much trauma from falling down the stairs,” Murphy said. “Especially to the face and head. I didn’t expect to see that much blood, that much trauma.”

Witnesses also testified about how the Robinsons’ divorce was affecting Gilbert.

Paul Robinson is Gilbert and Gina’s son. He testified his father was upset about the financial aspects of the divorce. He had been ordered to pay spousal support. At one point, Paul Robinson said his father stopped paying and his wages were garnished.

He said his father would sometimes “say things like if your mom was just dead, I wouldn’t have to worry about this.”

Gina’s boyfriend, Deen Weeks, also testified about their first date — Gina went to a wedding with Weeks. He said they returned to Gina’s condo at about 1 a.m. Minutes later, Weeks said Gina received a text from Gilbert asking to know who she was with.

Gilbert then showed up at the door and rang the bell, according to Weeks. He said he could hear Gilbert say: “I saw them go in.”

Gina answered the door and Weeks testified Gilbert “began a verbal assault on her. There was lots of foul language.”

Defence lawyer Peter Royal asked several witnesses if they knew of any history of violence with the Robinsons. Each witness, including Paul Robinson — who lived with his parents for most of his life, — said they knew of no violent history.

Royal also asked Paul Robinson about his mother’s medical history. The son testified that at one point in his mother’s life, she suffered from vertigo. That’s a condition that can affect a person’s balance.

Gina died the day after she was found at the bottom of the stairs.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Gilbert’s murder trial is scheduled to last for next three weeks.