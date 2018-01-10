Murder trial for Edmonton man accused of killing his estranged wife begins

Forty-four months after the sudden death of Aileen Robinson, 54, her former husband Gilbert Paul Robinson is on trial for her murder.

Aileen was known to her family and friends as Gina.

Robinson, 62, was charged with second-degree murder. His jury trial is scheduled for the next three weeks.

When asked by the court clerk how he pleads, Robinson responded: “Not guilty, ma’am.”

A group of Gina’s friends have been in court since Monday, when lawyers began dealing with voir dire evidence. Wrapped in purple scarves, the women said they intend to sit in the trial every day.

“It has been excruciating,” said Lori McConnell, Gina’s friend of more than 20 years.

“It’s important to show we’re here when she can’t be. There needs to be a voice and we just happen to be that voice.”

In her opening statements to the 12-person jury, Crown prosecutor, Domina Hussain, gave a brief overview of her case against Robinson.

Hussain said the couple separated in February 2012, and they were in the process of ending their 30-year marriage. She told the jury that the divorce led to related financial consequences.

On April 22, 2014, the Crown said Gina went to Gilbert’s home and she was supposed to call her friend when she left.

By 9 p.m., there was no phone call.

Hussain said Gina’s friend drove to Gilbert’s house and knocked on the door.

She said that friend will testify what the accused’s first words were, what she saw and what caused her to shout out to her son: “Call 911!”

Hussain said Gina was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital that night with numerous injuries and died the next day.

The Crown said Edmonton police returned to that same home and collected evidence from the house and garage.

In his instructions to the jury, Justice Adam Germain stressed Robinson is presumed innocent and the onus is on the Crown to provide evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

He spoke of confidential conversations jury members will have and instructed the group to keep them private.

“You take those discussions to the grave with you,” Germain said.

Nearly four years after her death, Gina’s friends say they are relieved the trial is proceeding.

“Her family and friends have really struggled with this,” McConnell said.

“I think she would probably say, ‘Yeah, alright, we’re doing this and we’re letting people know that we’re here and they can hear us.'”

The Crown intends to call between 60 and 65 witnesses to testify.

Peter Royal is representing Robinson in his defence.