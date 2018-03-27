RCMP looking for man missing in Lunenburg County for 7 months
Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a man from Lunenburg County who was last seen in August 2017.
According to the Mounties, Joshua Sluenwhite, 29, was last seen on Aug. 4, 2017, at a convenience store in Farmington, N.S., which he left on foot, walking towards New Germany, N.S.
Slauenwhite is approximately six-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and at the time he was last seen had short hair and a trimmed beard.
He has a tattoo of a feather on his leg and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and shorts and was carrying a black bag.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact RCMP at 902-527-5555.
