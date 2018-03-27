Crime
March 27, 2018 10:08 am

RCMP looking for man missing in Lunenburg County for 7 months

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are looking for a Lunenburg County man who has been missing since August 2017.

RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a man from Lunenburg County who was last seen in August 2017.

According to the Mounties, Joshua Sluenwhite, 29, was last seen on Aug. 4, 2017, at a convenience store in Farmington, N.S., which he left on foot, walking towards New Germany, N.S.

Slauenwhite is approximately six-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and at the time he was last seen had short hair and a trimmed beard.

Joshua Slauenwhite was last seen on Aug. 4, 2017 at a convenience store in Farmington, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP

He has a tattoo of a feather on his leg and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and shorts and was carrying a black bag.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact RCMP at 902-527-5555.

