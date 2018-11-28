Man sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Cole Harbour
A 39-year-old man was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened at the corner of Arklow Drive and Merrimac Drive in Cole Harbour just after 7 a.m.
The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.
