Man sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Cole Harbour

A 39-year-old man was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened at the corner of Arklow Drive and Merrimac Drive in Cole Harbour just after 7 a.m.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.