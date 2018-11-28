Canada
November 28, 2018 10:50 am

Man sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Cole Harbour

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 39-year-old man was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk.

File/Global News
A A

A 39-year-old man was sent to hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened at the corner of Arklow Drive and Merrimac Drive in Cole Harbour just after 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Acadia student suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arklow Drive
Cole Harbour
Merrimac Drive
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
Pedestrian Crash
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News